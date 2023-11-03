Kodak Black Responds To “Hate” In Concerning Live Stream

Fans have been worried about Kodak Black lately, as rumors swirl that the rapper's struggling with substance abuse. Speculation first began to gain traction at the end of last month, when Kodak appeared on an episode of Drink Champs. Viewers took note of some confusing behavior, and a few of his celebrity peers even spoke out about it publicly.

When Ray J expressed concern for him on social media, however, Kodak Black fired back. He insisted that he doesn't need help, threatening to beat Ray J up in the process. Some others, including Wack 100, have come to the rapper's defense, claiming that the rumors are false. Regardless, countless commenters have weighed in on the situation, and continue to push for him to change his lifestyle.

Kodak Black Speaks Out Amid Health Concerns

Unfortunately, it appears as though Kodak's not taking well to the outpouring of concern. During a recent live stream, the hitmaker discussed all the "hate" he's been receiving lately. He displayed some unusual behavior during the stream, only generating more concern among fans. On stream, he referred to himself as a "clone" while hanging out in his bathroom. It's unclear exactly what the rapper was trying to communicate next, but essentially, he said that he's only receiving "hate" due to his success.

Several commenters are now pointing out physical changes they claim to see in Kodak Black's appearance, which they're attributing to his alleged drug use. He also seems to be misinterpreting genuine concern for "hate." While it's possible that his behavior is just a result of an eccentric personality, it's getting increasingly difficult for his supporters to ignore. How do you feel about fans expressing concern for Kodak Black's health? What do you think of Kodak Black addressing "hate" during his recent live stream? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

