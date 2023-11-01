Kodak Black Shows Off Fitness Journey Amid Health Concerns

Kodak Black has remained a large name in the hip-hop world for almost a decade at this point. Overall, he was able to burst onto the scene in 2016. From there, he has stayed at the top thanks to consistent releases and a dedicated fanbase. However, he has also gone through his fair share of trials and tribulations. Most recently, fans shared their concerns after seeing the rapper on Drink Champs. He appeared to be a bit chaotic in his delivery, and he was also a lot skinnier than we normally see him.

Following this appearance, Wack 100 and Kodak himself went out of their way to reveal he was doing just fine. They believe people saw one clip, took it out of context, and then immediately tried to play the whole thing up. In a recent Instagram Live, Kodak addressed his fans directly and even got to talk with Tiffany Haddish. More recently, he went on Instagram Live and decided to show fans his fitness journey. As you can see in the video below, he was doing some burpees.

Kodak Black Gets In A Sweat

Overall, getting up and working out can be extremely hard to do. Furthermore, it is even harder to do it on a consistent basis. However, it seems like Kodak is determined to keep going. You have to be in a good mental state to get the motivation to do a workout, and it seems like Kodak has that right now. Hopefully, this is a good sign of things to come from the rapper. He seems to be thinning out, but perhaps a bulk and a subsequent cut is on the horizon.

Be sure to let us know what you think of Kodak Black and his workout plan, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

