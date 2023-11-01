Kodak Black Wanted To Audition For Disney So He Could “Push Up On Zendaya”

Kodak Black addresses the viral Nickelodeon audition video.

BYAron A.
Kodak Black Wanted To Audition For Disney So He Could “Push Up On Zendaya”

Before rap, Kodak Black wanted to appear on television. The rapper recently caught up with HipHopDX at One Music Festival where he shed some light on his aspirations to dive into the world of television. If you recall, a video went viral of a young Kodak declaring that he was on his way to an audition for a Nickelodeon show. However, Yak revealed that he didn’t actually audition for Nickelodeon but instead, Disney for the sake of meeting Zendaya. “I never did [audition for Nick],” he revealed. “I wanted to audition for Shake It Up so I could push up on Zendaya.”

Evidently, things worked out for Kodak Black in the long-run. However, the video shed new light on Kodak’s childhood. Although it’s unclear when the video was shot, Yak’s looking babyfaced as ever. “Yeah, auditioning with Nickelodeon ’cause you know a new show coming out, feel me,” Kodak Black said. “Just, just stay tuned. I’m gon’ be on there. I know how to act.” Clearly, the universe had other plans for him but he doesn’t seem to have gotten his proper opportunity to delve into Hollywood.

Read More: Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At Zendaya Again With Birthday Wishes

Kodak Black Recovers From “Drink Champs” Blowout

Outside of his acting aspirations, Kodak Black found himself in hot water this weekend following his appearance on Drink Champs. The rapper caught heat from 21 Savage following his comments on the podcast after accusing the ATL rapper of “switching up” on him. Savage fired back, claiming that Yak continues to drag out whatever tension is between them with public comments. He also suggested that Kodak sounded jealous of his success.

Additionally, Kodak Black has been going back and forth with Ray J, who expressed concern over the interview. Ray J recalled bringing the Florida rapper to Mar-A-Lago to meet Trump. However, he felt as though Kodak “did the most” during the trip. While Ray J hoped someone would give him help, Kodak Black responded that he’d “beat your little *ss.” However, Ray J then proposed that the two actually duke it out in the streets.

Read More: Kodak Black And Ray J Beef Gets More Context As Kodak’s Lawyer Weighs In

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.