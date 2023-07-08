Kodak Black Auditioned For Nickelodeon As A Child
Kodak Black is best known for his rapper and his music. He has five studio albums, which date back to 2017. His best-performing album was 2018’s Dying To Live, which was the year-end #1 album. His most recent album, Pistols & Pearlz, peaked at #19 after being released in April 2023.
Now we know that Black wanted to be a rapper from a young age. He began rapper in elementary school and recording at a local trap house. Furthermore, he would read the thesaurus to increase his vocabulary. However, new footage that is being circulated online shows that at one time, Black had another passion – acting.
Kodak Black Auditioned For Nickelodeon
In a video that has done the rounds in recent days, a young Kodak Black, or at least someone who has been claimed to be a young Kodak Black, reveals that he is coming home from a Nickelodeon audition. “Yeah, auditioning with Nickelodeon ’cause you know a new show coming out, feel me. Just, just stay tuned. I’m gon’ be on there. I know how to act.” It’s unknown when the video was shot. However, we can make some educated guesses. Black appears to be around 8-10 years old in the video. That would put the video around 2007-2009. This is a pretty lucrative era for Nickelodeon. Here is a list of every Nickelodeon show that was in development between 2007 and 2009:
- Mr. Meaty
- Just For Kicks (However, this was a show about a girl’s soccer team so maybe not)
- Just Jordan
- The Naked Brothers Band
- iCarly
- True Jackson, VP
- The Troop
- Big Time Rush
- Victorious
None of these shows feel perfect for the video. However, if dated right now, the video also came out at a time when Nickelodeon wasn’t great about casting Black actors or having prominent Black characters in their shows. However, if Black is 8-10 in that video, those are the “new shows” on Nickelodeon around that time. Obviously, Black’s audition was unsuccessful and he focused on rapping from a young age. However, it’s a previously unknown insight into the young rapper’s life.
