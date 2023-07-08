Kodak Black is best known for his rapper and his music. He has five studio albums, which date back to 2017. His best-performing album was 2018’s Dying To Live, which was the year-end #1 album. His most recent album, Pistols & Pearlz, peaked at #19 after being released in April 2023.

Now we know that Black wanted to be a rapper from a young age. He began rapper in elementary school and recording at a local trap house. Furthermore, he would read the thesaurus to increase his vocabulary. However, new footage that is being circulated online shows that at one time, Black had another passion – acting.

Kodak Black Auditioned For Nickelodeon

In a video that has done the rounds in recent days, a young Kodak Black, or at least someone who has been claimed to be a young Kodak Black, reveals that he is coming home from a Nickelodeon audition. “Yeah, auditioning with Nickelodeon ’cause you know a new show coming out, feel me. Just, just stay tuned. I’m gon’ be on there. I know how to act.” It’s unknown when the video was shot. However, we can make some educated guesses. Black appears to be around 8-10 years old in the video. That would put the video around 2007-2009. This is a pretty lucrative era for Nickelodeon. Here is a list of every Nickelodeon show that was in development between 2007 and 2009:

Mr. Meaty

Just For Kicks (However, this was a show about a girl’s soccer team so maybe not)

Just Jordan

The Naked Brothers Band

iCarly

True Jackson, VP

The Troop

Big Time Rush

Victorious

None of these shows feel perfect for the video. However, if dated right now, the video also came out at a time when Nickelodeon wasn’t great about casting Black actors or having prominent Black characters in their shows. However, if Black is 8-10 in that video, those are the “new shows” on Nickelodeon around that time. Obviously, Black’s audition was unsuccessful and he focused on rapping from a young age. However, it’s a previously unknown insight into the young rapper’s life.

