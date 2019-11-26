audition
- MusicT.I. Keeps It Real With Wannabe Rapper Looking For Him To Change Her Life: WatchT.I. could not hand out a freebie, but he did offer up some hard-hitting advice. ByZachary Horvath5.2K Views
- TVVince Staples Recalls Rough Acting Journey Before Releasing Now-Acclaimed Netflix SeriesIt has been an arduous road for Vince, but all that hard work paid dividends. ByZachary Horvath2.2K Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Says Ludacris Took "Fast & Furious" Role He Auditioned ForAlthough it would've been cool to see 3 Stacks hit some drifts, at least the role went to another Southern hip-hop legend.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.8K Views
- Pop CultureTommie Lee’s Production Team Accused Of Drugging Man Who Auditioned For “Who’s Next”Tommie Lee isn't buying the allegation that her team drugged someone who auditioned for "Who's Next."ByCole Blake3.3K Views
- MusicNas Auditions For "Paid in Full" In Resurfaced ClipNas' audition for "Paid In Full" is circulating on social media.ByCole Blake2.6K Views
- Pop CultureBritney Spears' Audition Tape For "The Notebook" Revealed: WatchA new audition tape has fans re-evaluating Britney's acting skills.ByLavender Alexandria1402 Views
- TVAngus Cloud's "Euphoria" Audition Tape Surfaces After His Death"It really captures my son's extraordinary spirit," Angus' mother, Lisa, wrote when sharing the footage on Facebook earlier this week.ByHayley Hynes1405 Views
- MusicKodak Black Auditioned For Nickelodeon As A ChildBlack could have been part of the Nickelodeon Golden Age of the late 2000s.ByBen Mock2.4K Views
- Pop CultureDominic Fike Took A Ton Of Mushrooms Before A "Euphoria" AuditionDominic Fike revealed that method acting doesn't always pay off.ByRex Provost3.1K Views
- MoviesSeth Rogen & Jason Segal Once Auditioned For Eminem's "8 Mile"Seth Rogen says he and Jason Segal once auditioned for "8 Mile" and it didn't go well.ByCole Blake3.0K Views
- MoviesD.C. Young Fly Lost Out On "Coming 2 America" Role: "Came Down To The Final 3"The actor delivered a positive, motivational message about staying hungry even while enduring rejection.ByErika Marie12.3K Views
- MoviesAction Bronson Tried & Failed To Get Cast In "The Matrix 4"Is Action Bronson the new One?ByKarlton Jahmal5.3K Views
- MoviesBrie Larson Says Adult Video Awards Inspired Her Character In "Scott Pilgrim"Brie Larson found her voice for her role in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" by watching the Adult Video Awards.ByCole Blake5.1K Views
- MoviesRobert Pattinson Tried To Keep "Batman" Audition A Secret From Christopher NolanPattinson failed miserably. ByKarlton Jahmal4.6K Views
- Pop CultureQuavo, 50 Cent, & More Discuss Pop Smoke For New ProfileThe New York Times published a powerful profile examining the final months of Pop Smoke's life.ByCole Blake7.5K Views
- MoviesPop Smoke's Impressive Acting Audition Resurfaces OnlinePop Smoke was a multitalented artist taken way too soon.ByAlexander Cole11.0K Views
- GramRihanna Reflects On Jay-Z Audition On Debut Single AnniversaryRihanna has almost been around for two decades, celebrating the fifteen-year anniversary of her hit single "Pon De Replay."ByAlex Zidel5.3K Views
- MusicRihanna Didn't Ask Shaggy To Audition, Rep Clarifies What Happened: ReportAccording to a new report, he asked to be on the album but she told him it was already completed.ByErika Marie4.0K Views
- MoviesTom Hiddleston's Audition Tape To Play "Thor" Proves He Was Rightfully Cast As LokiTom agrees Chris Hemsworth was the right actor for the role. ByChantilly Post1437 Views