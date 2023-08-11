Angus Cloud’s “Euphoria” Audition Tape Surfaces After His Death

The cast and crew of Euphoria are still processing the news of Angus Cloud’s sudden death, not to mention his friends, family, and fans. Those close to the late star have been sharing their favourite memories with him via social media. Since the news broke, his mother, Lisa Cloud, has been doing her part to keep the community updated. She’s already made it known that she doesn’t think her son intentionally took his own life. Rather, she believes that he may have fallen victim to an accidental overdose.

Aside from that bit of news, Lisa also shared an old casting video for Euphoria that the talent agent who first scouted Angus shared with her. “This was just sent to me by Jennifer Venditti who scouted Angus in Brooklyn. It’s his first tape,” Lisa wrote on Facebook earlier this week. “After this was seen by the creators of Euphoria, he was asked to read for Fezco. It really captures my son’s extraordinary spirit,” Angus’ mom added.

Angus Cloud’s Memory Lives on Thanks to His Mother, Lisa

Angus Cloud attends HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

In the six-minute video, the creative describes himself as “goofy” while talking to the camera. “We call it pepping, when you just engage in any random spontaneous activity, so we’ll just leave out the house and just find a whole lot of fun stuff to do,” Cloud shared when detailing his hobbies. As for his music preferences, the actor shared, “I like all good music, whatever pleases my ears, but I tend to listen to hip-hop. I don’t exactly know why, it just sounds the best to me.”

They may have physical similarities, and both suffered a tragic fate in the end, but prior to his passing, Angus Cloud promised to never portray Mac Miller in a biopic. Read everything that the late 25-year-old had to say at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

