Angus Cloud Promised To Never Play Mac Miller In A Biopic During Resurfaced Interview

Angus Cloud said that he had no interest in portraying Mac Miller for a hypothetical biopic about the late rapper. The actor made the comments during an interview that has since resurfaced in the wake of his tragic passing on Monday.

“I don’t think I would be prepared to take on someone’s life and legacy and try to replay that, you know? That man is a legend and he’s going to remain one. May he rest in peace, you feel me?” he told etalk, last year. “Taking on someone’s whole life and becoming that person, like, how much respect you have to give them to actually try to portray them, you know? Like, you have to learn, you know what I’m saying.”

Read More: Angus Cloud Partied With Friends In Last Pictures Taken Before His Death

Angus Cloud At GQ’s Men Of The Year Celebration

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Angus Cloud attends the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In the wake of his passing, fans on social media expressed their sorrow that they never got to see Cloud play Miller. “I wanted so badly to see Angus Cloud play as Mac Miller in a biopic. Damn. RIP to them both. Both died TOO young,” one fan said, as noted by Page Six. Another wrote: “Mac Miller and Angus Cloud both died at basically the same age. Mac Miller was 26 and Angus was 25. They look exactly the same? What could this mean?”

Cloud’s family announced his passing in a statement on Monday. They explained that he was “intensely struggling” with the loss of his father. The statement reads: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” A cause of death has not been revealed.

Read More: Angus Cloud Dead At 25, “Euphoria” Actor Buried Father Just One Week Before

[Via]