Angus Cloud Partied With Friends In Last Pictures Taken Before His Death

Angus Cloud celebrated the release of MacArthur Maze’s Blvck Saturday album on Friday night, just days prior to his tragic death. In photos from the release party, the Euphoria star wore a black hoodie with a baseball hat and appeared to be in good spirits. According to the US Sun, he stayed “for a few hours and did not show any sign of a personal struggle.”

MacArthur Maze’s photographer, Josh Kennedy, told the outlet that Cloud seemed “very, very happy to be home.” Cloud apparently discussed plans to “direct a music video” for the rap group in the future.

Angus Cloud At “Euphoria” Season 2 Photo Call

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson, Angus Cloud, and Zendaya attends HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Cloud’s family announced his passing in a statement on Monday. They wrote: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The family added that they “hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

An HBO spokesperson added in a statement to CNN: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.” Check out pictures from Cloud’s night at MacArthur Maze’s release party here.

