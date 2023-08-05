Angus Cloud’s Mom Shuts Down Suicide Speculation, Believes Possible Overdose Was An Accident

The world has felt noticeably more gloomy since 25-year-old Angus Cloud unexpectedly made his departure earlier this week. Euphoria fans were shocked to hear the news, which came along with an update that the young entertainer’s death came shortly after he buried his own father. As TMZ reports, Conor Hickey had stage four cancer in his lungs and heart at the time of his death, with the fluid buildup around his lungs marking his ultimate downfall. Cloud and his dad were incredibly close, and his sudden passing left Angus grief-stricken.

Despite how sad he was, though, the redhead’s mother, Lisa Cloud, doesn’t believe his death was intentional. “Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote via Facebook. Elsewhere, Angus’ mom noted that he was making himself at home by reorganizing his room and moving different items around the house. He had also talked about wanting to help family members through college with his money, which is a large indicator of not being suicidal to Lisa.

RIP Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud and Jacob Elordi attend HBO’s “Euphoria” premiere at the Arclight Pacific Theatres’ Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO,)

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” her message continued. “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

News of Angus’ death is certainly tragic, but it also only reminded the world how impactful his soul was. Friends like Drake and Chloe Bailey shared tributes to the late actor, and his Euphoria co-stars have had nothing but fond memories to share when reflecting on his unfortunately short life. Read some of the heartfelt words dedicated to Cloud at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates. RIP.

