suicide
- MusicYoung Thug Suicide Vest Theory Disproved After Rapper's Court AppearanceMany folks brought forth plenty of theories as to what Thugger wore under his sweater in court, which turned out to be harmless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesJonathan Majors Threatens Suicide, Seemingly Admits To Physical Abuse In Texts To His ExIn text messages read aloud in court today, Jonathan Majors encourages Grace Jabbari not to seek medical attention for her injuries, out of fear that doctors would "suspect something."By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsAlabama Mayor Dies By Suicide After Cross-Dressing PhotosAn Alabama mayor has died by suicide after a conservative blog outed him for cross-dressing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGisele Bundchen Recalls Having Suicidal Thoughts From Stress Of Her Modeling CareerGisele Bundchen recently reflected on her mental health struggles.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAngus Cloud's Mom Shuts Down Suicide Speculation, Believes Possible Overdose Was An Accident"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world," Lisa Cloud wrote in a statement on Facebook.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJohnny Manziel Reveals He Nearly Took His Own Life After NFL Exit"Mr Football" went to a dark place after exiting the NFL in 2016.By Ben Mock
- MusicNLE Choppa Says His Daughter Saved Him From Suicidal ThoughtsNLE Choppa says his daughter, Clover, saved his life.By Cole Blake
- MusicVic Mensa Says Using Drugs For Creativity Nearly Led Him To SuicideVic Mensa reflected on his past substance abuse during a new cover story for "Spin Magazine."By Cole Blake
- Music600 Breezy Went On A "Drug Binge" To Cope With GF's SuicideBreezy said he's still in pain and suffers health problem from the "pints" of Lean he was drinking to cope with the loss.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOnlyFans Model "Coconut Kitty" Commits Suicide Following Pedo-Baiting AllegationsThe Californian mom had been dealing with depression, sources say.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CulturetWitch's Wife Allison Holker Posts Tribute Following Suicide, "We Miss You So Much"Also a professional dancer, Allison Holker often posted her dance routines with late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss on social media.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureColumbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings LosstWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureStephen "tWitch" Boss Receives Tributes From Ciara, Ellen DeGeneresThe beloved star reportedly took his life.By Erika Marie
- MusicAb-Soul Opens Up About Surviving Suicide AttemptAb-Soul says he wants others to know that they aren't the only ones going through it. By Aron A.
- TVJason David Frank Of "Power Rangers" Fame Dead At 49The actor's rep has been confirmed by passing, which happened as a result of suicide.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeFour Missing Friends Found Dismembered In Oklahoma: ReportPolice are still searching for the person of interest. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureWillie D Suggests Kanye's Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To BacklashWillie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsJohn Wall Recalls Feeling Like Suicide Was "The Only Option"John Wall has been getting very honest about his mental health. By Alexander Cole
- Gram600Breezy Explains Texts From Late GF: "These Were Not Or Last Messages"The rapper edited his Instagram posts to clarify his statements about his late GF. By hnhh
- Gram600 Breezy Called Out By Late GF's Cousin: "They Weren't Even Together!"She claims that the family has asked him to take down his posts, but he refused. She also called the rapper's final text from Raven "bullsh*t."By Erika Marie
- Gram600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IGThe broken-hearted rapper has been receiving kind words from his peers, but YoungBoy fans have been particularly cruel.By Erika Marie