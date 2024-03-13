John Wall Reveals What Stopped Him Taking His Own Life

John Wall has revealed that he "put a gun to his head" on two separate occasions while battling depression. However, the former NBA star revealed that it was the thought of his two sons that prevented him from pulling the trigger. Wall told the story in order to highlight the seriousness of mental health struggles and to encourage anyone going through the same thing to seek help.

Wall was a mainstay of the Wizards for a decade after the team drafted him first overall in 2010. However, the Wizards being the Wizards, the team never succeeded in building a team around Wall despite his star power. The team made four postseason trips in ten years despite Wall blossoming into a five-time All-Star. Wall was dealt to Houston for Russell Westbrook. However, Wall has been out of the NBA since the 2023 offseason.

Johnny Manziel Reveals He Nearly Took His Own Life After NFL Exit

However, Wall is not the only sports star to struggle with suicidal ideations. In 2023, Johnny Manziel bared it all in an episode of Netflix's Untold series that aired last year. "I think I was just running from problems. It was probably a $5 million bender. Direct self-sabotage, trying to burn this thing down. I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life. Spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life. Months prior, I went and bought a gun I knew I was going to use. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me," Manziel revealed.

Manziel is in a much better place now. Prior to the release of Untold: Johnny Football, he announced that he was going to return to Texas A&M. His plan was to establish "Johnny Manziel's Money Bar", a new sports bar on campus. He was able to get the project up and running before the start of A&M's football season. The season of Untold also included episodes about the infamous Urban Meyer Florida Gators as well as Jake Paul.

