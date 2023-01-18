John Wall says that his time with the Houston Rockets was “beyond trash.” Wall reflected on the two-year stretch he spent with the team during an appearance on the Tidal League podcast.

Wall joined the team in December 2020 following a trade from the Washington Wizards. Upon arriving, he was surprised to learn James Harden was already on his way out.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 22: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Chicago Bulls at the Toyota Center on February 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Wall explained: “I’m going there thinking James is gonna be there once I get traded, but he already wants out. When I landed, I’m like, ‘What’s up? I’m about to land. Gotta go do my conference s–t.’ He’s like, ‘Well I’m on my way to Atlanta to go to Lil Baby’s birthday.’ The f–k? He talking about, ‘You wanna get on the jet with me?’ B—h, I just got traded here. I can’t f–k up. I’ve got to be on good terms. I don’t know how the owner is, how the GM is. I don’t know nothing.”

The Rockets ended up trading Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021. After Wall spent just a few games with Harden, the Rockets went on to finish the season with the league-worst record at 17-55.

“We were trying to lose on purpose, tanking,” Wall said.

The Rockets eventually agreed to a $41 million buyout of Wall’s deal in June 2022.

Wall currently plays with the Los Angeles Clippers, although rumors have been circulating that the team is open to moving him before the trade deadline.

Check out John Wall’s appearance on the Tidal League podcast below.

