Bobbi Althoff Reveals She Attempted Suicide At Age 14

Bobbi Althoff got candid about mental health during her recent interview with NLE Choppa.

It's no secret that Bobbi Althoff has come a long way since The Really Good Podcast blew up. The internet personality has sat down with some major celebrities for interviews, like Shaq, YG, Jimmy Kimmel, and many more. Of course, her viral conversation with Drake is what kicked things off, and she hasn't slowed down since.

Most recently, she chatted with NLE Choppa, and things got a lot more serious than one might expect. The 21-year-old performer is known for his raunchy lyrics and wild antics, but evidently, he's also able to get deep when the situation calls for it. At one point in their discussion, Althoff revealed that she once attempted suicide when she was only 14 years old, prompting him to talk about some of his own past issues.

Bobbi Althoff & NLE Choppa Discuss Mental Health On The Really Good Podcast

"I tried to kill myself when I was 14," she shared. NLE Choppa then revealed that he too has struggled with his mental health in the past. "I didn't really give a f*ck about life at 14," he said. "I think both is valid... I'm so glad you didn't do that because look at you now." Luckily, it appears as though Althoff is in a much better place these days, despite whatever obstacles might be thrown her way.