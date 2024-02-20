Wiz Khalifa & Bobbi Althoff Hilariously Argue In Upcoming Interview Snippet

Bobbi Althoff's interview with Wiz Khalifa drops tomorrow.

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Entourage" - Red Carpet

Since her interviews with Funny Marco and Drake went viral in 2023, Bobbi Althoff has gone on to secure various high-profile interviews. The Really Good Podcast host has chatted with the likes of Lil Yachty, Tyga, Offset, and more. She even sat down with Sukihana earlier this month, which made for an expectedly interesting and hilarious conversation.

Now, Althoff will add yet another name to her list of exciting interviews, Wiz Khalifa. She took to social media today to announce the episode, also sharing a short preview of the interview. In the brief clip, the rapper explains that his life revolves around his son. "I work for him," he says, and confusion ensues.

Wiz Khalifa Says He "Works For His Son," Leaving Bobbi Althoff Confused

"You work for him?" Althoff asks, looking bewildered, "What's his job?" He then clarifies that he simply means his son inspires him to work hard every day. "He's the reason that I work," he describes, to which she replies, "That's a better way to say it." Clearly, the rest of the conversation should be pretty interesting. Fans in Althoff's comments are already sharing their predictions for the interview, which drops tomorrow (February 20). Of course, plenty of commenters think that the two of them could discuss or even enjoy one of the things Wiz Khalifa is known best for, weed.

It appears as though those viewers might not be far off, based on a comment Wiz Khalifa left on the video. "I hope you still got some joints in that box i gave you," he wrote. Are you looking forward to Wiz Khalifa's interview on The Really Good Podcast? What else do you think they'll chat about? Who do you want to see Bobbi Althoff interview next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

