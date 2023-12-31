Funny Marco Thinks Bobbi Althoff Joint Tour Could Still Happen

The comedian gave a bit of a bizarre answer with an odd demeanor when asked about Althoff, but it's hard to tell whether that was intentional.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Invest Fest 2023

If there was an award for "Best Breakout Comedy Star of 2023," both Funny Marco and Bobbi Althoff would easily be in the running. They've been hard at work for longer, but this year is when they really started to get a lot more attention, laughs, and opportunities. However, it seems like things between the two are not as buddy-buddy as they once were, or Marco is just trolling us a little with his demeanor. Moreover, he recently spoke to Complex's Speedy Morman for 360 With Speedy at ComplexCon 2023 and addressed a previous promise that they would go on tour together eventually.

As their conversation began to wrap up, Morman asked Funny Marco about Bobbi Althoff and how he appeared on her show. When he asked what their relationship is like and whether they'll go on the tour that they promised, Marco started drinking from his water bottle and asked how much time they had left (3 minutes, by the way). Speedy had already mentioned that their initial dates disappeared, so something must've happened, and Marco said that "she didn't feel good," so they scrapped it. Once Althoff feels better, though, he's down to hop back on the road and talk about "just a whole bunch of fun stuff."

Read More: Blueface & Funny Marco Flex Their Comedic Chemistry In Full “Open Thoughts” Interview

Funny Marco Bizarrely Answers Bobbi Althoff Question

Furthermore, during this same sit-down, Funny Marco also spoke on his first-ever Open Thoughts interview with DaBaby. "It was dangerous," he chuckled. “When I asked DaBaby why he rapped the same, I was trying to ask for the people. That was something I shouldn’t have did, but I did it. But it was great. We ended up making a great episode, got a great relationship. But sometimes I’m like, don’t ask what the people want to know– just ask what you need to know. So that was something that I learned from that."

Meanwhile, Althoff's been pretty low-key as of late, perhaps due to backlash for recent interview snippets. Either way, if she's not feeling well, we wish her a speedy recovery with hopes that she'll be able to enjoy this tour. These comedians are known for their dry humor, so that bizarre chemistry should be something pretty comical to see. For more news and the latest updates on Bobbi Althoff and Funny Marco, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Offset Speaks On Strategy Going Into Bobbi Althoff Interview With Ebro

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.