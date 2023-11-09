Funny Marco Gives His Honest Thoughts On Bobbi Althoff

Funny Marco and Bobbi Althoff infamously did a podcast together a few months ago. Overall, this podcast was the jumping-off point for Althoff and her career. Subsequently, she got to interview the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty, Shaq, Offset, and others. Her burst into the spotlight felt like she was a bit of an industry plant. It was all a lot but in a very short amount of time. Now, the public perception of Althoff isn't exactly positive. Most feel like her time is wasted, especially given her attitude towards black subjects.

Recently, Funny Marco appeared on a podcast with the NELK Boys. As you can imagine, the young content creators brought up Althoff and her foray into the podcast world. As they noted, she became extremely big, very fast. That said, they wanted to get Marco's opinion on all of this. After all, he was a major catalyst for what went down. In the video clip below, the comedian gives his take on her schtick and why he feels like things took a turn for the worse.

Read More: Dave Portnoy Apologizes To Bobbi Althoff For Fueling Rumors She Slept With Drake

Funny Marco Gives His Take

As he explains, her attitude during his and Drake's interview was one that was aloof but at least interested in the subject matter. He believes Bobbi actually wanted to get to know him. However, this was not the case at all with Offset. Subsequently, the interview went over poorly and things went down the drain. He also believes she got way too famous way too quickly which has contributed to the negative perception around her. It has been difficult to watch, however, it shouldn't be all that surprising.

Let us know what you think of Funny Marco's take, in the comments section below. Is he right or should he be more critical? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

Read More: Why Did Drake Unfollow Bobbi Althoff?