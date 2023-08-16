Bobbi Althoff Says Lil Yachty Was “Super Awkward” During Their Interview

Bobbi Althoff says that Lil Yachty was “super awkward” ahead of their recent interview and that she nearly bailed. The viral TikToker reflected on the experience during a recent podcast appearance, as caught by DJ Akademiks.

“I walked into his house and it was super awkward because he’s really like kind of awkward. And, I’ve heard that going into it, but me with another awkward person is like– I think it’s because you guys aren’t awkward, maybe that’s why. Because he was awkward,” Althoff began. “I walked into his house. He didn’t even like say hi to me. So, then I was like, ‘let’s go to the bathroom.’ So, then we go to the bathroom and then, we like get out and he’s just sitting there with his two assistants and he’s not even acknowledging that I’m in the room. My camera guy is setting up and I’m just sitting there on my phone. And then he comes up and is like ‘oh, hi,’ and gives me a half-hug and I’m just like, ‘hi,’ then he goes back to sit.”

Read More: Lil Yachty Claims He’s Carrying The Conversation In New Bobbi Althoff Interview

Bobbi Althoff At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Bobbi Althoff attends the Variety Power Of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

She continued: “I’m just like dude I don’t even want to do this. I’m texting my friend like, ‘Ashley, I need to leave this is so awkward. What am I doing here?” From there, her friend recommended she lean into the awkwardness during the interview, which Bobbi did. “So, it actually worked out,” she concluded. Check out her comments on meeting Lil Yachty below.

Bobbi Althoff Reflects On Meeting Lil Yachty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Yachty isn’t the only high-profile rapper Althoff has interviewed in recent weeks. She also spoke with Drake for an interview in which they discussed his love life, Tyga’s music, and more. Althoff and Drake have since stopped following each other on social media, although it’s unclear why.

Read More: Drake & Bobbi Althoff Reportedly Unfollow Each Other, Althoff Removes Podcast From YouTube

[Via]