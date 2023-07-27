Lil Yachty Claims He’s Carrying The Conversation In New Bobbi Althoff Interview

Looks like we have a new master of the slightly awkward, dry, but nonetheless hilarious interview genre.

Bobbi Althoff is taking her newfound stardom to bigger and bigger heights, one renowned hip-hop celebrity interview at a time. Moreover, the social media sensation recently sat down with Lil Yachty at one of his homes for an enlightening, slightly awkward, but nonetheless entertaining conversation. While it may seem that way on the surface, it’s clear that this style of interview is just part of Bobbi’s brand and sense of humor and connection. Still, it didn’t stop the Atlanta rapper from remarking that he carried their conversation forward, for reasons that you’ll have to see the full interview to find out. Regardless, they spoke on their children, Yachty’s name, and a whole lot more with even some special guests popping up.

Furthermore, you might remember that Bobbi Althoff nabbed a sit-down with Drake before having this convo with Lil Yachty. During that talk, they also reciprocated that dry and humorous energy and launched The Really Good podcast to new heights of notoriety and attention. In one particularly funny exchange, the 6 God scolds Althoff for missing her daughter’s first birthday just to get this interview done. As with everything else within her deadpan demeanor and humor, it’s unclear how much of this is a joke and how much is serious.

Bobbi Althoff’s Full Interview With Lil Yachty: Watch

However, this conversation with Lil Yachty is unsurprising given his stronger-than-ever relationship with Drake. That probably connected him to Bobbi Althoff, although they both opened up many more doors for each other throughout their careers. Recently, Yachty called Drizzy one of the few people that he looks up to, which is by no means an unreasonable sentiment. With both of their massive successes and career moves, it would be hard to not admire how far they’ve come.

Meanwhile, people are already theorizing and making suggestions as to what Bobbi Althoff’s next rap interview should be. Maybe she will be the new Nardwuar, making hip-hop press clips go viral for their off-the-wall and chronically online energy. Whatever the case, we’re sure that this won’t be the apex of her career; rather, it’s just a strong statement as its major mainstream beginnings. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, Bobbi Althoff, and Lil Yachty, keep checking in with HNHH.

