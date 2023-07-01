Lil Yachty Says Drake Is One Of The Few People He Looks Up To

Lil Yachty got nothing but love for The Boy. In the past year, the relationship between Lil Boat and Drake has only gotten stronger in the public eye. Not only has Drake been an avid supporter of Lil Yachty’s latest musical endeavors but he also enlisted the Atlanta artist for production and adlibs on his latest project, Her Loss. Additionally, their bromance took center stage earlier this year when Drizzy sat down for a half-hour conversation on A Moody Conversation, an interview series launched in conjunction with Yachty’s line of Futuremood sunglasses.

Overall, Drake’s taken Lil Yachty under his wing and it’s quite clear that their bond continues to thrive. Most recently, Drake enlisted Yachty to help open up his concerts in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Drizzy, who will perform three nights at the venue, called on the Atlanta rapper for a quick set ahead of his extravaganza alongside 21 Savage. From the footage of Sunday’s night’s opening show at MSG, Lil Yachty left fans thrilled by his energetic presence on stage.

Lil Yachty Shows Love To Drake

Following his set, Lil Yachty sat back and watched the show. Considering that he has a tightknit relationship with the OVO team, even walking Drake out on stage previously, he undoubtedly had some great seats to watch the spectacle. On Sunday night, Yachty took to Instagram where he shared incredible praise for Drake and his mentorship recently. “Only of the only n***as I look up to,” Yachty wrote on Instagram, alongside of a photo of Drake on stage.

It’s unclear if Yachty might join Drake and 21 Savage for the remainder of the It’s All A Blur tour or if he only opened up Sunday night’s concert. We could imagine that the two have been working on plenty of music together. Perhaps, we could expect a feature from Yachty on Drake’s forthcoming album, For All The Dogs. Check out Lil Yachty’s post above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

