- MusicKodak Black Wants To Mentor Kanye West"It would be very fruitful for his life," Kodak Black claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Yachty Says Drake Is One Of The Few People He Looks Up ToLil Yachty has nothing but praise for The Boy. By Aron A.
- MusicIce Spice Gets Career Advice From DrakeIn a recent interview Ice Spice claimed Drake is her mentor.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMissy Elliott Reveals Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Diddy, Salt-N-Pepa Mentored HerThe hitmaker also says her admiration of Salt-N-Pepa was the reasons she wanted to be a rapper.By Erika Marie
- MusicMorray Discusses J. Cole Being A Mentor To HimMorray says that J. Cole has told him to go back to "the drawing board" on several albums in the past.By Cole Blake
- MusicElla Mai Speaks On Mary J. Blige Being Her MentorElla Mai is beyond grateful to have Mary go from being her inspiration to her work partner.By Lawrencia Grose
- MoviesMichael B. Jordan On Denzel Washington Comparison: "That's My Mentor"Michael B. Jordan called Denzel Washington his mentor when asked about comparisons to the legendary actor.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Shoots His Shot At Nas Or Drake MentorshipKodak Black wants Nas or Drake to take him under their wing.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMichael Blackson Teaches DaBaby An Important Lesson About 50 CentMichael Blackson gives DaBaby some very important advice to help him deal with 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Commits To Mentoring DaBaby: "I Lost Pop [Smoke] Before He Could Get It"DaBaby linked with the Rap mogul & says he's been "studying" Fif "for a MINUTE."By Erika Marie
- MusicDavid Banner Says Offset Asked Him For Help When He Got Out Of PrisonBanner called the interaction "one of the greatest things that happened to me."By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Kid LAROI Shares The Last Gems Juice WRLD Gave HimThe newcomer is opening up about the success of their collaboration and what his late friend and mentor taught him before his passing. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureK. Michelle Opens Up About R. Kelly: "I've Trusted Him My Whole Career"In an emotional thread of tweets, K. Michelle opens up about how hard it has been to create music without her mentor, R.Kelly.By Ellie Spina
- MusicDaBaby Praises Toosii: "He's The Hottest New Artist In The World"DaBaby reveals the mentorship role he's taken on with Toosii.By Aron A.
- NewsToo $hort & Problem Get Their Protégés In Check On "Mentor"Too $hort teams up with Problem to coach some up-and-coming stars on "Mentor."By Alex Zidel
- SportsKobe Bryant Got Teary-Eyed While Speaking On MJ's MentorshipKobe Bryant had nothing but good things to say about Michael Jordan in "The Last Dance."By Alexander Cole