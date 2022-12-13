Morray says that J. Cole has had him scrap several albums while mentoring him. The Street Sermons rapper reflected on his relationship with Cole during a new interview with HipHopDX.

“I can call Cole right now and he’ll be like, ‘What’s the issue?’ But I gotta be prepared for the answer,” he began. “That’s the thing about Cole, he gon’ give you Cole. But I love that because he’s not afraid to tell you what you don’t wanna hear to make you better.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Recording artist Morray performs onstage at State Farm Arena on September 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He continued: “I’ve presented hella albums, I’ve been ready for an album, don’t get me wrong, I’ve been ready. I’ve presented to Cole, he told me, ‘N***a, you’re not ready.’ Do you know how hard it is to take that from somebody you look up to? I think I’m done and you’re telling me I’m not? Back to the drawing board? But I appreciate him, because this album is staying.”

From there, Morray explained that he’s not showing Cole his newest album. Instead of getting advice, Morray is confident enough that he wants Cole to be surprised by the result when it drops.

“I feel like him being a solid mentor is more than anything,” he further said. “It doesn’t matter if we never do anything else, it don’t matter if no opportunities come with J. Cole, the fact that I can call him and get quick advice, and the fact that you answer the phone… salute, big bro.”

Both rappers hail from Fayetteville, North Carolina. The two first interacted in October 2020, after the release of Morray’s “Quicksand.”

