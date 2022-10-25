Morray became one of the hottest — and most charismatic — artists of 2021. His breakout hit “Quicksand” put him on the map while his collaboration with J. Cole on “m y.l i f e” alongside 21 Savage put an even bigger spotlight on him, leading to the release of Street Sermon.

Though he hasn’t dished out a follow-up this year, the string of singles is a strong indication of what he has in store next. Today, he unveiled his latest single, “Letter To Myself.” The vulnerability in his penmanship takes center stage as he reflects on growing as an artist and a man, especially as he navigates himself through the limelight.

Morray kicked off his 2022 run with the release of “Still Here” ft. Cordae before unveiling songs like “Momma’s Love” and “Ticket.”

Press play below on “Letter To Myself” and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Lights off no electricity

Food spoiled, don’t got no more EBT

What the fuck am I to eat?

Eat last, raising babies ain’t cheap