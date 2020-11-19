Morray
- SongsMorray Drops An Uplifting Single About Perseverance On "No Excuses Freestyle"Morray can really do it all. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMorray Returns With Lil Tjay-Assisted Ballad "High Price"Morray and Lil Tjay make a great team on "High Price."By Alexander Cole
- SongsMorray Returns With Deeply Personal Single "Da Rant"Morray gets introspective on his new single "Da Rant."By Alexander Cole
- MusicMorray Discusses J. Cole Being A Mentor To HimMorray says that J. Cole has told him to go back to "the drawing board" on several albums in the past.By Cole Blake
- SongsMorray Pours His Soul On "Letter To Myself"Morray gets vulnerable on his new single, "Letter To Myself."By Aron A.
- NewsMorray Pays Tribute To His Mother On "Mama's Love"Morray is back with a brand new track that will put a smile on your face.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMorray Unites With Cordae On "Still Here"The pair shine on the track where they reminisce on the battles they've faced in life.By Erika Marie
- NewsMorray Links With Benny The Butcher On "Never Fail"The pair also dropped off a music video that shows them taking over the streets of New York.By Erika Marie
- NewsMorray Reminisces On His Past Life On "Bad Situations"The North Carolina rapper returns with another banger.By Erika Marie
- NewsMorray Shares Posthumous Mo3 Collab "In My Blood"In the visual, Morray visits Mo3's gravesite and honors the slain Dallas rapper.By Erika Marie
- NewsMorray Calls On Polo G For "Trenches (Remix)"The pair reflect on their "love for the ghetto" in this updated version of Morray's single.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosMorray Drops New Video For "Nothing Now"Morray drops off some new visuals for "Nothing Now," a low-key and contemplative video from "Street Sermons." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Shows Off His Incredible Storytelling Ability On "Reflections"Morray is proving himself to be one of the most consistent artists in the game.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMorray Sets His Sights On "Bigger Things"Rising star Morray reflects on "Bigger Things" on the heartfelt "Street Sermons" closer. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Shines On New Single "Can't Use Me"Morray has done it again on "Can't Use Me," the soulful single off his brand new mixtape "Street Sermons." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Releases Long-Awaited Mixtape "Street Sermons"Morray releases thirteen new songs from the soul with his "Street Sermons" mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMorray Drops "Trenches," First Song Since Interscope DealNew Interscope signee Morray comes through with "Trenches," a nuanced reflection on the highs and lows of life in the hood. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Continues His Winning Streak On New Track "Kingdom"Morray's latest single "Kingdom" is yet another demonstration of his raw talent.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMorray Is Nonstop With New Single "Big Decisions"North Carolina rapper Morray continues to impress with his work ethic and quality music streak, this time dropping off "Big Decisions."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Delivers Another One With "Dreamland"Morray takes it back to his childhood days and the struggles he faced on his emotional new single "Dreamland." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Is Melodic & Menacing In New Single "Low Key"Morray proves that he's not to be trifled with in melodic and menacing new single "Low Key." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMorray Keeps His Momentum Rolling With "Switched Up"Following massive co-signs from J. Cole and Rick Ross, rising rapper Morray follows his breakout "Quicksand" with new single "Switched Up."By Mitch Findlay