Morray Drops Off Resilient Anthem "F.T.A. (Failure to Appear)"

The powerful singer and rapper is getting fans ready to run through a brick wall.

It's a skill that not many possess, yet he manages to do it time and time again. "F.T.A. (Failure to Appear)" arrives the equally powerful "Out The Hole," which hit streaming back in mid-November. Outside of two YouTube exclusive freestyles, Morray's kept it low-key with the releases since his lone 2021 LP Street Sermons. Hopefully, he decides to come through with a follow-up, because the fans are clearly supportive whenever he's got something new to share. "F.T.A." is getting tons of love right now on social media as we speak with one fan expressing how his music means to them. "Finally!! 🚀we rooting for u bro🔥" Morray certainly has that captivating appeal so if he announces a project, we can only imagine how many would be ready to get their hands on it. While we continue to pray for a Morray album though, check out the single below.

When Morray drops (which sadly isn't often enough for us), he almost always wows. This week is no different as the Fayetteville, North Carolina hybrid talent's newest offering "F.T.A. (Failure to Appear)," has us ready to conquer 2025. The former J. Cole collaborator has got some knack for penning catchy, relatable, and uplifting records and this is one of them. Here, he showcases his effortless spitting/singing delivery while firing off bars about grinding and not struggling anymore because of it. "Up now I've been surviving/ Now I'm living f*** surviving" is sure to be an Instagram caption for some throughout the year. On top of the standout lyricism, the beat also bangs. It's got a smooth melody thanks to the low-key vocal samples and Morray's ability to create it with his voice.

