Morray Drops An Uplifting Single About Perseverance On "No Excuses Freestyle"

Back in 2021, a lot of people discovered an incredible vocalist. More namely those people were J. Cole fans. That year, he made his return after not dropping a solo album for three years. The Off-Season is seen as one of the North Carolina rapper's best projects. It may be just a step below 2014 Forest Hills Drive for a good amount of Cole listeners. One of the reasons why that release was so strong was due to the amount of great tracks on there. A standout for many especially based on the streaming numbers, is "m y . l i f e." It features the likes of 21 Savage and Morray.

We mentioned how a great singer was placed on the track. Well, we are referring to the 31-year-old artist who also hails from North Carolina. He had a big hand in the track doing so well. It currently sits at over 379 million streams. Morray's contributions on the hook were very soulful. It makes sense, seeing as how heavily involved he was the singer in a church choir.

Listen To "No Excuses Freestyle" By Morray

He has been able to carry over that talent to the rap and R&B scene for about three years now. Morray has one project to his name with Street Sermons. That was released in 2021 and he has put out some singles here and there. His most recent effort comes in the form of a YouTube exclusive song. "No Excuses Freestyle" is a powerful anthem about being mentally and psychologically strong. He is preaching having strength through times when all seems bleak. His flows and singing are both incredible and it might be the best feel-good track of the year.

