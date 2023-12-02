Lil Wayne Opens Up About André 3000's Comments On Aging In Hip Hop

In a recent episode of his Young Money Radio show on Apple Music, Lil Wayne candidly addressed his disappointment after reading André 3000's remarks about the challenges of finding subject matter for rap in one's 40s. Although Wayne didn't explicitly name André 3000, it was evident who he was talking about. Expressing his thoughts, Wayne said, “I read a depressing quote or two from someone I respect a lot in music. In Hip Hop period, in music period." Without naming names, he continued, “And they were asked, ‘Why you ain’t been doing music’ or whatever? And they was like, ‘Man, what I’ma talk about? I’m in my 40s. Like what am I supposed to talk about?’ I was like wow, that was so depressing. I’m like, I have everything to talk about!”

Tyga, Wayne's guest on the show, shared his perspective, suggesting that staying engaged in the music scene is essential. "But I feel like that’s why you gotta stay in it, though. I feel like you can’t be too far removed," Tyga remarked. Wayne, however, disagreed. He expressed concerns about the potential creative discouragement that could come with trying to keep up with current music trends at his age. “So that’s why I say I don’t listen,” he concluded. “I just go in my little hole. I love what I do, I just put it out and swing for the fences, man.”

Read More: RZA Praises Andre 3000’s “New Blue Sun,” Says He Wants To Drop Another Instrumental Album

Lil Wayne Makes It Clear He's Disappointed

The sentiments made by Andre 3000 were featured in his recent interview with GQ. In the conversation about the absence of raps or lyrics in his latest album, New Blue Sun, André explained that, at his current age, he finds himself without significant topics to explore or discuss. While André 3000's perspective suggests a struggle to find relevant content in his 40s, Lil Wayne remains committed to staying true to himself. Regardless of the changing landscape of the music industry. The conversation offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by artists as they navigate the evolving dynamics of the hip-hop genre.

"I don’t have anything to talk about in that way," Andre 3000 said. "I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.'" While André 3000 raises valid concerns about the challenges of finding new inspiration in one's 40s, Lil Wayne stands as a testament to the enduring power of passion and individuality. Ultimately, it's a reminder that hip hop, at its core, remains a dynamic art form that thrives on the authentic and ever-evolving narratives that artists bring to the mic. What are your thoughts? Let us know on HNHH!

Read More: Lil Wayne Drops Hints About Wanting To Headline Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show In New Orleans

[Via]