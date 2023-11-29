RZA Praises Andre 3000’s “New Blue Sun,” Says He Wants To Drop Another Instrumental Album

RZA says he wants to drop another instrumental album after hearing Andre 3000’s new project, New Blue Sun. Speaking about the effort with TMZ, he shared plenty of praise for the Outkast rapper.

“That album is on repeat in my house. Me and my wife, we just sit down and it keeps us very zen in the crib. It had me washing dishes! It’s a good vibe. André, congratulations. I’m actually gonna do another instrumental album myself. Hip Hop is going to show you that there’s no limits to what we do.” From there, TMZ asked if his new project will “save” Hip Hop, to which RZA replied: “Hip Hop don’t need saving, Hip Hop is just growing. Hip Hop is like New York City — another skyscraper, baby.”

Not only is New Blue Sun Andre 3000’s first solo project, it’s also the first time he’s released an instrumental album. He spoke about his decision not to drop a hip-hop project during an interview with NPR, earlier this month. He explained that returning to the genre isn’t out of the question, but unlikely at this point. “I love rap music because it was a part of my youth,” he said. “So I would love to be out here with everybody rapping, because it’s almost like fun and being on the playground. I would love to be out here playing with everybody, but it’s just not happening for me.”

He continued: “This is the realest thing that’s coming right now. Not to say that I would never do it again, but those are not the things that are coming right now. And I have to present what’s given to me at the time. So the title, ‘I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time’ [is] because this album is about wind and breathing.” Regardless of the departure stylistically, New Blue Sun still moved over 24,000 first-week album sales. Be on the lookout for further updates on RZA and Andre 3000 on HotNewHipHop.

