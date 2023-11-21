Tyga Celebrates His 34th Birthday With Lil Wayne And Some Strippers: Watch

Tyga and Lil Wayne have been friends for years now. When Tyga signed with Cash Money back in 2008 the two rappers became closer and closer as the years went by. They have given us a ton of classic records over the past decade and change. Who can forget the 2009 bop that is "BedRock." Or, what about on Tyga's first solo project, Careless World: Rise Of The Last King? Both gave us catchy hits like "Faded" and "Lay You Down." Even into the present, Tyga and Weezy still know how to bring the club-ready bangers.

"Brand New" has become a massive hit for a lot of listeners. The song appears on the California rapper's collaboration record with YG which dropped back in late September. Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist featured the hottest cut, "Brand New," in which Wayne just went off on his verse. Tyga also did his thing on the hook as well.

Read More: Cardi B Shows Off Gym Outfit In New Video

Tyga Hits Up Wayne To Go To The Strip Club

These long-time buddies decided to head out for a late night together on November 19. Both went to a strip club, and you can see in the video they are blowing tons of cash and having a blast. However, this evening out was for a little extra special occasion. In fact, it was for Tyga, who turned 34 that day. Happy belated to him and we wish him continued success.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Wayne and Tyga going to the strip club to celebrate the California rapper's 34th birthday? Have you ever been to a "gentleman's club?" Do you see the appeal of going one for any occasion? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Tyga and Lil Wayne. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Treach Discusses 2Pac's Murder, Says Police Have Known The Killer For Years