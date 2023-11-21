Treach Discusses 2Pac's Murder, Says Police Have Known The Killer For Years

Treach says that the Las Vegas Police Department has known the identity of 2Pac's killer for years, despite only arresting Duane “Keefe D” Davis back in September, 25 years after the rapper's infamous death. The Naughty By Nature artist discussed the case during a recent interview on Drink Champs.

“I think it’s a testament to if you’re a rapper they’re not gonna investigate it. Anything that was said was said by the perpetrator,” Treach said. “Whatever went on the system first knew a lot of this way before. Me, I’m just one, there’s two families on either side of life that’s destroyed. When anyone dies or the shooter, it’s n****s against n****s… Look at the f*cking world, everyone stands with each other.”

Treach Performs With Vin Rock

NEWARK, NJ - MAY 13: Rappers Vin Rock and Treach perform during the 2016 Newark celebration 350 Founders Weekend Festival on May 13, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Treach continued: “Suge [Knight] said they wanted him to get on stand. We cut from different cloths. Nobody is ever going on the stand for shit. That ain’t supposed to stop police from doing their motherf*ckin’ job.” From there, he explained that police had all the evidence they needed. “Nah they been knowing. I’ve seen documentaries for decades. Many laying down, many details. If you got on tape in Vegas in a casino of an altercation between different gang factions, that’s a No. 1 suspect. It’s on camera for the cops and then the documentaries come out and say it and we over there like, ‘Duh.’ 20 years ago he would’ve got locked up and he’d be out now. And now you going in, so you never coming out. It’s our people that does it to our people.” Check out his full interview below.

Treach Speaks With N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN

Authorities arrested Keefe D back in September and he is currently being held without bail. His trial will begin on June 3, 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on his case on HotNewHipHop.

