Treach’s “Drink Champs” Appearance Covers Collabs, Beef Stories & Much More

If you're a younger reader, you may not know of all the greatness behind Naughty By Nature, the '90s hip-hop trio behind the classic hit "O.P.P." and many more. Fortunately, its leading MC Treach recently appeared on Drink Champs to provide some of this context and history. Moreover, he told N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the rest of the crew about his career history, his influence in the game, and his many collabs and friendships across the East and West Coasts, whether it's with Biggie Smalls or with Tupac. Of course, they also had time to address wild tour stories, aliens, and other fun topics.

Even though he might not be the biggest household name these days, the New Jersey native holds a lot of respect within hip-hop. Whether it's through his work with other legends or his presence and knowledge in the culture, he has quite the impressive resumé. Sure, there are also the parts of this story that fall more into the gossip side of things, especially with recent revelations. For example, Will Smith was scared to go on a date with Pepa because she and Treach were on a break at the time. Needless to say, the actor didn't really want that smoke with him, both out of respect and fear for his life.

Treach's Drink Champs Episode: Watch

While that story paints the "5 Deadly Venomz" rapper in more of an aggressive light, there's clearly been a lot of growth since then. He's ventured into other businesses and endeavors, mentored rising artists, and is always down to talk for the culture. That's not to say that Treach has completely abandoned the game, though, even if it's not as prolific of a run as before. In addition to various singles, he reached out to Eminem to work with him for his first solo album.

Meanwhile, stories of the 52-year-old's lyrical prowess and dominance are still the stuff of legend. Through this conversation, you'll be able to peel back those layers and reveal the mind and soul behind all the fame and success. It's nice to see him receive his flowers after all this time. For more news and the latest updates on Treach and Drink Champs, stay up to date on HNHH.

