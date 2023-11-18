Treach’s “Drink Champs” Appearance Covers Collabs, Beef Stories & Much More

The Naughty By Nature MC spoke on his East and West Coast relations, wild tour stories, aliens, and the best MCs in the game.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Treach’s “Drink Champs” Appearance Covers Collabs, Beef Stories & Much More

If you're a younger reader, you may not know of all the greatness behind Naughty By Nature, the '90s hip-hop trio behind the classic hit "O.P.P." and many more. Fortunately, its leading MC Treach recently appeared on Drink Champs to provide some of this context and history. Moreover, he told N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the rest of the crew about his career history, his influence in the game, and his many collabs and friendships across the East and West Coasts, whether it's with Biggie Smalls or with Tupac. Of course, they also had time to address wild tour stories, aliens, and other fun topics.

Even though he might not be the biggest household name these days, the New Jersey native holds a lot of respect within hip-hop. Whether it's through his work with other legends or his presence and knowledge in the culture, he has quite the impressive resumé. Sure, there are also the parts of this story that fall more into the gossip side of things, especially with recent revelations. For example, Will Smith was scared to go on a date with Pepa because she and Treach were on a break at the time. Needless to say, the actor didn't really want that smoke with him, both out of respect and fear for his life.

Read More: Treach Laughs About Tupac Helping Him Land Bit Part In “Juice”

Treach's Drink Champs Episode: Watch

While that story paints the "5 Deadly Venomz" rapper in more of an aggressive light, there's clearly been a lot of growth since then. He's ventured into other businesses and endeavors, mentored rising artists, and is always down to talk for the culture. That's not to say that Treach has completely abandoned the game, though, even if it's not as prolific of a run as before. In addition to various singles, he reached out to Eminem to work with him for his first solo album.

Meanwhile, stories of the 52-year-old's lyrical prowess and dominance are still the stuff of legend. Through this conversation, you'll be able to peel back those layers and reveal the mind and soul behind all the fame and success. It's nice to see him receive his flowers after all this time. For more news and the latest updates on Treach and Drink Champs, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Joe Budden Claims He Was “Concerned” About Kodak Black Before Drink Champs Appearance

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.