Will Smith Recalls Fear Over Going On Date With Pepa Due To Treach Romance

Will Smith recalled the turbulent circumstances that came with a one-off date he went on with Pepa (Sandra Denton) from Salt N Pepa. “I think you and Treach had been broke up for a minute. So, in my mind when I was like trying to spit my game but I ain’t really have nothing. Cuz my concern was I was gonna get killed,” Smith confessed on his podcast, Class of '88. After seeing the clip online, Treach had a little fun with Smith. "KEEP MY NAME CONCERNING MY EX-B-TCH OUT YO F-CKING MOUTH”!! [laughing emoji],” the rapper wrote on social media, tagging Smith.

While Denton agreed that it was a "legitimate concern", she also told Smith that she had had a nice time regardless. “Okay, you were very nice. This was the date you won and beat us out. You was so happy. You was like let’s go celebrate. Then we were out and you saw a homeless person. You gave the homeless person $100. And it was so nice. Then, we went to the Hollywood sign," Denton reminisced.

Read More: Tommy Davidson Had A “Run-In” With Will Smith After Kissing Jada Pinkett Smith, Actor Claims

Smith Professes His Feels For Jada

Meanwhile, Smith recently stunned his own (estranged) wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as he crashed a stop on her book tour. The actor and singer took to the stage to profess his love for Jada, who recently claimed they had been separated for seven years. “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me. We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time,” Smith said as Jada attempted to hold back her emotions.

However, he wasn't done yet. “As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life. I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed,” he added. He also referred to his relationship with Jada as a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love."

Read More: Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Roasted On SNL

[via]