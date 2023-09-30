Keefe D’s Indictment Claims He Was Seeking “Retribution” Against 2Pac And Suge Knight

Yesterday (September 29), Las Vegas police finally made an arrest in the murder of Tupac Shakur. Duane "Keefe D" Davis was taken into custody and charged with murder with a deadly weapon for the 1996 shooting, though he's not believed to have pulled the trigger. Instead, authorities have gotten him on grounds of aiding or abetting. They believe that he planned the attack, and provided the murder weapon to his nephew.

Now, his indictment has made its way online, courtesy of Meghann Cuniff. She notes that he's named as having gotten the gun “for the purpose of seeking retribution against Tupac Amaru Shakur and/or Marion Knight aka 'Suge.'" He's also listed as committing the alleged crime in order to further the South Side Compton Crips.

Keefe D's Indictment Unveiled

Keefe D is currently being held without bail, and is scheduled to be formally arraigned on October 4. Investigators have had their sights set on him for some time. His wife's home was searched by police earlier in the summer, and they removed various items that they believed could be evidence. Keefe D's also spoken about the case for years, even claiming himself that he gave his nephew the gun.

Though it's safe to say that many were glad to see a new development in the case, 2Pac's sister recently issued a statement revealing that she won't feel closure until all legal proceedings are carried out. "This is no doubt a pivotal moment," she explained. "The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized." What do you think of police finally making an arrest in 2Pac's 1996 murder? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

