Tyga & YG Join Forces On “Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist”

Tyga & YG have become an amazing duo as of late. The two California rappers have been cooking up some amazing collaborations. Moreover, they revealed that they would drop a collaborative album. Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist has been anticipated for weeks at this point. Overall, the title of the project had fans hoping for some truly incredible club-type bangers that could work all-year round. Now that the project has arrived, it is clear that's what Tyga & YG have conspired to deliver.

Leading up to the project, we got songs featuring the likes of Lil Wayne, and Blxst. Every single song thus far has been fire, and fans have been very eager to hear the finished product. Below, you can stream the project in all of its glory. As you will hear, this is definitely a solid offering from both of these artists. While some may not have expected a project of this caliber, you will definitely be hearing a lot of these tracks out at the club. Hence the name of the project.

Read More: Blac Chyna And Tyga’s Custody Case Gets A Crucial Update

Tyga & YG Deliver

Very seldom do we get albums these days that were constructed with the sole purpose of the club in mind. It's something that we would like to see a whole lot more often. Consequently, this Tyga & YG tama comes as an awesome surprise. With these artists set to go on tour with the album, we are sure to get some dope performances.

Let us know what you think of the new Tyga & YG tape, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest projects from the biggest artists in the world. 2023 is going to finish out strong, so keep an eye out for some amazing new music.

Tracklist:

Rubber Band Man Brand New ft. Lil Wayne Thumpin Get Me Litt Perk 10 Time For That Choose Up Big One ft. Busta Rhymes I'm The Reason West Coast Weekend ft. Blxst PARTy T1M3 Boachella PLATINUM FWU

Read More: Tyga And YG Are Back With A “Brand New” Single Featuring Lil Wayne