Blac Chyna And Tyga’s Custody Case Gets A Crucial Update

Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, and Tyga's custody and child support battle just got a big update. For those unaware, the last update we got on that was the rapper responding to White's motion by dismissing it, saying they should keep their current arrangement. That was via a social media comment, but now gears turned that might force him to fully respond in court. Moreover, according to Radar Online, the reality TV star was finally able to present him court documents of her custody petition, prompting the Compton MC to respond in court or face the legal consequences.

Not only that, but this report states that Blac Chyna was able to do so by reaching out to Tyga's mother. According to this new report, Pasionaye Nguyen accepted the docs on September 1 at 7:03 p.m., citing a process server as the source. White hired this server to deliver these files, which ask court authorities whether she should get custody of their 10-year-old son, King. In addition, she seeks to have a judge "make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

Read More: Blac Chyna, Now Angela White, Says Tyga Was Her Favorite Partner

Blac Chyna's Latest Custody Move With Tyga

However, another interesting aspect of this story is the context behind it; ergo, Blac Chyna's past relationship history. This year has been a big one for Angela White, embracing her birth name, breaking bread with her exes and other relationships, and celebrating one year of sobriety. As such, many wonder how this custody seeking fits into that, and whether there are more negative connotations at play. In other words, the 35-year-old could simply want to connect to King more and take more responsibility, or she saw an issue in how her and Tyga were dividing the pile.

Meanwhile, another mended bond in Blac Chyna's life is that with her mother, who defended her amid all this. "@tyga you should be paying child support," she wrote in an IG comments section covering this story. "What kind of man are you? She never asked you for a dime [for] her son. You should be ashamed of yourself." For more news and the latest updates on Angela White and Tyga, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Blac Chyna Delivers Interesting Take On Her Relationship With The Kardashians