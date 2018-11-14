documents
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna And Tyga's Custody Case Gets A Crucial UpdateThis move now forces the rapper to act in court, or instead risk repercussions for refusing to respond to Angela White's wishes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTory Lanez Reportedly Married Now According To Bail MotionThe Canadian artist has a six-year-old child with Raina Chassagne.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West Finally Dropped By LawyersThe New York City law firm representing Ye in a copyright case previously took out newspaper ads publicly denouncing him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGeorge Bush Tuned Out Warnings About 9/11, Declassified Documents SayNew documents show the former president in poor light after CIA officers advised him to examine the threat from Pakistan prior to the attack.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureAkon's Former Business Partner Claims Singer Owes Him Almost $4 MillionAkon's former business partner says the singer owes him almost $4 million.By Cole Blake
- MusicMaster P’s Brother C-Murder Claims Sealed Documents Hold Clues To His FreedomC-Murder is claiming that there's DNA evidence being withheld that could help free him.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsWhite House Staff Prepared Documents To Pardon Lil Wayne: ReportWhite House staff has reportedly prepared the documents to grant Lil Wayne a pardon after the rapper pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge last month. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Told Police Osundairo Brothers Are "Black As Sin": ReportChicago police release details surrounding Jussie Smollett's arrest.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentCourt Documents Surrounding Jussie Smollett's Alleged Homophobic Attack To Be ReleasedThe media's about to have a heyday.By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill Vs. Judge Brinkley: Roc Nation & Amazon Submit Supporting EvidenceAmazon & Roc Nation continue their counteroffensive against Judge Brinkley's lawyer Charles Peruto.By Devin Ch
- MusicUsher Relieved Of Herpes Lawsuit, Will Settle With Alleged "Victim Of Contagion"Usher vs. Laura Helm reaches an amicable resolution outside of the courtroom environment.By Devin Ch
- MusicAnother Of Tekashi 6ix9ine's "Nine Trey" Associates Gets Identified By The FedsYet another Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gets thrown under the bus.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrench Montana Sued For Allegedly Jacking The "Ain't Worried About Nothin" BeatFrench Montana has been accused of SoundCloud thievery.By Devin Ch
- MusicRich The Kid Sued For Tweeting Lawyer's Cell Number In "V-Day Prank"Maro Burunsuzyan is also suing Rich the Kid for unpaid rental fees.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug Claims Icebox Jewelry Tried To Exploit Him, Wants Lawsuit Tossed: ReportYoung Thug demands the lawsuit be tossed.By Aron A.
- MusicTyga Sued By Company Who Allegedly Repo'd His Ferrari & Rolls-Royce LoanersTyga is back in the news for allegedly neglecting to pay for his luxurious habits.By Devin Ch
- Society21 Savage's Lawyer Issues Official Statement Detailing Immigration Status & ArrestThey say their client is being intimidated through unjust detainment. By Zaynab
- MusicPras Files Papers To Recoup $37.5 Million Seized By The FedsPras wants his liquid assets returned ASAP.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly & Aaliyah's Forged Marriage License Surfaces OnlineAaliyah said "I Do" at the unripe age of 15.By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef Reveals 4 Mystery Kids In Court Injunction Over "Child Support"Chief Keef pleaded his case against the judge, revealing 4 of 9 children with Cozart blood.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Sued By Skateboarder Injured In Snapchat N' Drive AccidentThe paper trail leads to Iggy's 2015 Jeep Wrangler.By Devin Ch