Tory Lanez Reportedly Married Now According To Bail Motion

The Canadian artist has a six-year-old child with Raina Chassagne.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Tory Lanez Reportedly Married Now According To Bail Motion

Tory Lanez is currently in the middle of his appeal and bail process, which so far revealed some very interesting and surprising information. However, this specific new development has little to do with his crimes, and more with his personal life and growth. Moreover, reporter Meghann Cuniff recently released the full bail motion from the Canadian artist’s legal team. It states that his fiancée, Raina Chassagne, with whom he shares a six-year-old child, is now his wife. Furthermore, this relationship seemingly developed quickly, as Cuniff explained in the tweet containing a screenshot of the legal document.

“From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks,” Meghann Cuniff remarked. “His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion.” Specifically, this move mentioned the wedding in relation to Daystar Peterson being unlikely to flee or go off the map is he gets bail. Even though it’s a hard time, it’s at least a silver lining for Lanez amid a lot of struggle. Despite his actions and attitude, it’s always important for people to have someone there to help them.

Read More: Stefflon Don And Melli Add To List of Tory Lanez Support Letters

Tory Lanez’s Bail Motion

“Mr. Peterson continues to have strong ties to the community, as shown through testimony at his sentencing hearing within this honorable court on August 7th and 8th, 2023,” Tory Lanez’s bail motion read. “If released, he would live locally in the Los Angeles area, with his wife, Raina Chassagne, and their child, aged 6 years-old. Upon receiving bail, Mr. Peterson’s wife and child will be relocating from Florida to Los Angeles, where the child will be regularly attending school. They will rent a home near Mr. Peterson’s father, step-mother, siblings, and their children.”

Meanwhile, it seems like Lanez’s legal team is still committed to getting him out of prison and shifting things as much in his favor as possible. It’s still a controversial situation, but one that’s mostly in retrospect now. It wouldn’t be surprising if that changes, but his sights are on the court system now, not Megan Thee Stallion or the culture. For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Tory Lanez Promotes “Free Tory” Merch On Social Media

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.