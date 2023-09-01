Tory Lanez Reportedly Married Now According To Bail Motion

Tory Lanez is currently in the middle of his appeal and bail process, which so far revealed some very interesting and surprising information. However, this specific new development has little to do with his crimes, and more with his personal life and growth. Moreover, reporter Meghann Cuniff recently released the full bail motion from the Canadian artist’s legal team. It states that his fiancée, Raina Chassagne, with whom he shares a six-year-old child, is now his wife. Furthermore, this relationship seemingly developed quickly, as Cuniff explained in the tweet containing a screenshot of the legal document.

“From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks,” Meghann Cuniff remarked. “His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion.” Specifically, this move mentioned the wedding in relation to Daystar Peterson being unlikely to flee or go off the map is he gets bail. Even though it’s a hard time, it’s at least a silver lining for Lanez amid a lot of struggle. Despite his actions and attitude, it’s always important for people to have someone there to help them.

Tory Lanez’s Bail Motion

“Mr. Peterson continues to have strong ties to the community, as shown through testimony at his sentencing hearing within this honorable court on August 7th and 8th, 2023,” Tory Lanez’s bail motion read. “If released, he would live locally in the Los Angeles area, with his wife, Raina Chassagne, and their child, aged 6 years-old. Upon receiving bail, Mr. Peterson’s wife and child will be relocating from Florida to Los Angeles, where the child will be regularly attending school. They will rent a home near Mr. Peterson’s father, step-mother, siblings, and their children.”

Meanwhile, it seems like Lanez’s legal team is still committed to getting him out of prison and shifting things as much in his favor as possible. It’s still a controversial situation, but one that’s mostly in retrospect now. It wouldn’t be surprising if that changes, but his sights are on the court system now, not Megan Thee Stallion or the culture. For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez, stay up to date on HNHH.

