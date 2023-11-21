Cardi B Shows Off Gym Outfit In New Video

Cardi B re-entered the mind of many fans last week. After earlier this year telling fans that her highly anticipated new album wasn't coming out until 2024, she might still be dropping something before this year is out. "I feel like I gotta talk my s*** a little bit," she said in a Twitter space earlier this month. While that isn't a concrete confirmation of any kind, it's clear that Cardi at least has something on her mind and could release a new song addressing it. Many fans think she's particularly upset about having her work ethic questioned online after so much time without a new album.

Today, she's back in the news after sharing a new video online of her gym fit. She shared a short clip to her Instagram story earlier today that seems to be a sponsored post. She shows off the leggings that she wears to the gym while pointing out where fans can get them in the attached link. In the comments of a repost of the video fans react to it. Some point out that it would only look good from the right angle, or that its impractical for working out, others simply give Cardi credit for how good she looks. Check out the video and fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Bebe Rexha Says Nicki Minaj Is Better Than Cardi B, Which Sends Fans In A Frenzy

Cardi B's Gym Look

Despite seeming to tease new music, Cardi also said in an Instagram live a few days later that she was taking a hiatus from music. Or at least that's what fans thought she said before she took to Twitter a few days later to clarify. She told everyone that she's more focused on staying away from social media as much as possible, not taking a break from writing and recording music.

Over the weekend, GQ announced their honorees for "Men Of The Year." While Cardi's husband Offset wasn't included, she made sure to still hype him up on Twitter after the event. What do you think of Cardi B sharing her gym outfit in what appears to be a sponsored post to social media? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B On Will Smith Sex Life Rumors: "I Don't Like What People Be Doing To Him"

[Via]