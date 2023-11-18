Cardi B Declares Offset Her “GQ Man Of The Year”

Cardi B showed love for her husband Offset this week. Cardi reposted a fan account saying that the former Migos rapper should have been honored as GQ's Man of the Year. "Till the blood come down," Cardi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Also included was a video of Offset at the ceremony for the award.

Sadly, for Cardi, Offset was not one of the people honored with the award. GQ's British edition honored actor Jeremy Allen White. Meanwhile, GQ named Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, Tom Ford, and Travis Scott. Kardashian was honored as she remained one of the biggest household names in the world. Elordi saw his rising acting star go supernova as he ended a great year as Elvis in Priscilla. Meanwhile, Ford remained at the top of the fashion game, with some of the year's best runaway shows. Finally, there was Travis Scott and his bombshell album, UTOPIA.

Read More: Cardi B On Rumors She’s Quitting Music: “I Never Said I Was Taking A Hiatus”

Megan Fox Stuns At GQ Man Of The Year

However, the Offset and the eventual winners weren't the only people drawing attention at the event. Megan Fox arguably had the one of most eye-catching outfits of the night. The actress and author showed out in a daring asymmetrical white Mugler dress with a plunging neckline. Furthermore, Fox made the dress pop even more by pairing it with a vivid scarlet bob and long polka-dot decorated nails. However, Fox appeared to attend the event alone and was not in the company of her long-time partner, Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox's appearance came just a few days after she released an emotional book of poetry entitled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In one poem, as previewed by PEOPLE, Fox speaks about losing an unborn daughter to a miscarriage. "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh. But now / I have to say / goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?" the gut-wrenching section reads.

Read More: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Rock Matching “Kill Bill” Halloween Costumes

[via]