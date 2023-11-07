Megan Fox Miscarriage Details Surface In New Poetry Book, She & Machine Gun Kelly Had “Difficult” Time

2023 was almost the year we saw Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox call it quits for good after a particularly tumultuous Super Bowl weekend. At the time, rumours of infidelity circled the engaged pair, though the Transformers actress has denied any cheating happening on either of their parts. This left fans to wonder what could be sparking so much tension between MGK and his lover. Now that Fox has finally unleashed her vulnerable new poetry book, we know that it may have something to do with the miscarriage she suffered 10 weeks into her pregnancy.

In an excerpt shared by PEOPLE, the mother of three spoke about an ultrasound of a baby girl just one day past the double-digit milestone. "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh, but now / I have to say / goodbye," Fox spilled her emotions out onto paper. "I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides." On Tuesday (November 7), she appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her vulnerable work, which admittedly was a struggle for both her and Colson Baker to navigate through.

Megan Fox Appears on Good Morning America

"It was very difficult for both of us," the 37-year-old recalled of her miscarriage this morning. "And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, "What does this mean? Why did this happen?'" As DailyMail notes, Kelly previously hinted that he and Fox had lost a child during his 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance, which he dedicated to her and their unborn baby.

Megan Fox isn't the only one who's had all eyes on her in the media over the past few days. Before her poetry book's big debut, the starlet's fiance Machine Gun Kelly went viral for giving an awkward interview at the F1 races taking place last weekend. Check out the rapper-turned-rocker's response to his critics at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

