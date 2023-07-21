Machine Gun Kelly Punched During Date Night With Megan Fox, Bodyguard Takes Down Attacker: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are still finding their footing after a rocky start to 2023. The latest updates on the famous pair have been relatively hopeful, and we’ve seen them showing signs of public support for each other more frequently as they continue to work on their relationship. As TMZ notes, their most recent outing took place on Thursday (July 20), with a romantic trip to the Orange County Fair where they were minding their business and enjoying the rides when a random man punched the father of one.

Thankfully, he and Fox had a massive security guard with them, and he was quick to step in and put MGK’s assailant in his place. Unfortunately, a circulating video shows that the Transformers actress may have been in the middle of things, resulting in her slamming into the fence. “Regular day at OC Fair, some random guy punches MGK,” the OP captioned their post, which ends with Megan and her man walking away from the scene of the spat, a seemingly shaken-up look on her face.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Punches Fan’s Face During Performance

Machine Gun Kelly Caught Off Guard by Angry Fair Patron

Plenty of patrons witnessed Kelly’s attack, many of them following after him and Fox, holding their phones up to film the pair in their moment of vulnerability. It remains unclear if they continued on with the rest of their date night, or called it an evening after provoking violence for unknown reasons. Regardless, haters are sure to avoid messing with the “Wild Boy” hitmaker in the future after seeing how his security handled the situation.

Being attacked by a stranger in public likely wasn’t how Megan Fox wanted to spend her date night with Machine Gun Kelly. Still, at least the pair is in better shape than they were just a few months ago when all bets seemed to be off for their wedding. They reportedly still haven’t resumed planning the nuptials just yet, however, the recording artist did thirstily declare his love for his fiancée on her NSFW Instagram post last weekend. Read about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Horny On Main Over Megan Fox’s Latest Instagram Post

[Via]