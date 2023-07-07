Machine Gun Kelly has branded himself as a bad boy. The rockstar/rapper was performing Saturday, July 1st, in Belgium at the Rock Werchter Festival when a fan had a bizarre request. He was holding a sign that said, “I JUST CAME FROM MEXICO 4 U 2 PUNCH ME IN THE FACE.” That’s right: the fan was looking to get punched in the face by Machine Gun Kelly. In the video posted to Twitter, MGK finds the fan’s sign and starts to comment on it.

“Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?” MGK asks the fan. The man responds, “I love you!” Kelly continues to try to reason with the man: “I got rings on, dude. That sh*t’s gonna hurt.” He calls it a lose-lose situation for him but that he’ll consider it. Later in the video, MGK approaches the fan with the sign, shows the proof to the camera, and then proceeds to clock him right on the jaw.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Interesting Fan Interaction

Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in the face after bizarre request 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/N6izeLAhOg — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 6, 2023

While in the middle of Machine’s song “my ex’s best friend (with blackbear),” he went ahead and granted the fan’s request. Immediately following the punch, the fan gave the rocker a double thumbs up. MGK turned and threw an arm out to the fan, saying, “I love you.” The fans appreciated Machine Gun Kelly and all that he stands for, but sometimes they have some odd requests.

In other MGK news, he went to Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Runway Show with his daughter, Casie Baker. They were wearing all-black outfits for the occasion. He has been on tour in Europe for a minute, with his daughter joining him for the summer fun. Machine Gun Kelly performed in France for the annual Hellfest, posting a bunch of pics from the event and his time in Paris back in June. He has 11 shows left in his European stint, after which he’ll switch over to North American and South American concerts.

