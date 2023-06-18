While some famous fathers keep their children front and centre on their Instagram feed (such as Diddy), others prefer to shield their young ones from the spotlight when possible. Among the latter category is Machine Gun Kelly, who’s been a dad to Casie Colson Baker for the past 13 years. The rapper and his daughter’s mom have obviously gone their separate ways since, but he and his only child continue to make occasional public appearances together. Their most recent outing took place in Milan during the ongoing Fashion Week, specifically at the Dolce and Gabbana presentation.

The recording artist and his teenage daughter both donned all-black outfits for the occasion. While MGK layered a leather jacket over an incredibly low-cut t-shirt, Casie wore a classy dress with a sheer midsection. She completed her look with layered chunky gold necklaces and pearl droplet earrings, the latter of which her dad was also wearing. In addition, Kelly drew more attention to his face with a fishnet mask and some subtle blue and white eyeshadow.

Machine Gun Kelly and His Only Child Visit Italy

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker are seen front row at the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 17, 2023, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

The event took place on Saturday (June 17), as the Italian brand revealed its Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection. As DailyMail notes, Kelly has been a frequent supporter of D&G over the past few years. In 2022, he walked the runway in complete silence, confidently strutting in front of a massive LED screen reading his name out in bright pink graffiti. Thankfully, the silence was followed by a rousing performance from the multi-talent, who’s been spotted on multiple festival stages over the past few months.

Elsewhere in the world of hip-hop, Jack Harlow finally responded to Machine Gun Kelly’s diss on his “Renegade (Freestyle)” track. As you may recall, the father of one accused the Kentucky native of stealing Drake’s flow while also throwing in a few other insults. Read everything Harlow had to say on the Rap Radar podcast last week at the link below and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

