Machine Gun Kelly recently took to social media to share new some photos with fans from his appearance at Hellfest. He performed at the French music festival last weekend. In one of the photos, MGK is shown behind-the-scenes getting a new tattoo. The tattoo artist is revealed to be none other than his 13-year-old daughter, Casie Baker. MGK and Casie are seen in good spirits during the tattoo process, and luckily, it appears as though another artist is on standby. Fans have yet to receive a closer look at his new ink.

“My daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at Hellfest,” MGK captioned the IG photo dump. Fans in his comments section were eager to share their love for the father-daughter duo. “I like the old MGK, but I love the relationship he has with his kid. Definitely a good father!,” one user notes. The musician also shared a sweet snap of Casie holding his hand while he sleeps in a car.

MGK Gets New Ink In France

MGK also took the opportunity to share a photo him and his daughter posing for photos at Dolce & Gabbana’s recent runway show in Milan. The two attended the event over Father’s Day weekend, and were dressed to impress. They both rocked all-black outfits, with MGK going a more theatrical route with his makeup. Also in the photo dump are some shots of MGK’s performance at Hellfest. He’s seen wearing a bold, spikey hairstyle and a sleeveless leather cape.

Earlier this month, MGK’s partner Megan Fox was seen supporting him at his performance at the Waldbühne in Germany. She was spotted amid rumors that the pair had “halted” wedding plans in light of their recent relationship drama. A source told PEOPLE that MGK is “totally in the dog house still,” claiming that Fox is “having a hard time trusting him.” “He’s doing whatever he can to get her back,” the source also claimed, “and she’s making him work for it. It’s still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don’t see this lasting.”

