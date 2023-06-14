Yesterday, Machine Gun Kelly dropped the newest video in his freestyle series and there are some familiar names involved. For this cypher, MGK is joined by Atlanta rapper Doe Boy. The pair deliver 4 minutes of bars over the beat to Cam’Ron’s classic hit “Killa Cam.” The video immediately began trending on YouTube and racked up over 400k views in less than 24 hours.

In his freestyle, Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t start any new beef, but he does deliver some mind-bending bars. “Y’all won’t give me my flowers, but y’all hypin’ this?, Ears must be damaged, someone Mike Tyson’d it, The flow’s tight like Ice Spice’s fit, But my ricks loose like my 4X white tee in 2006!” he says during the performance. His freestyle series has made waves in the past for a few different reasons. The previous episode featured an appearance from Cordae and has been viewed over 4.5 million times since it dropped last month. In a follow-up freestyle the “My Ex’s Best Friend” rapper took some shots at Jack Harlow following his claim that he’s the best white rapper since Eminem.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Backyard Cypher

Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to having beefs. He famously has beef with Eminem which all stems from a decade-old tweet MGK made about Em’s daughter. The beef erupted in 2018 and resulted in some memorable viral diss tracks like “Killshot” and “Rap Devil.” In addition to Jack Harlow and Eminem, MGK has picked fights with the lead singers of The All-American Rejects and Slipknot in the past. His only new song in 2023 so far was the single “PRESSURE.” It dropped in late May and already has more than 5 million Spotify streams.

Doe Boy on the other hand has been very prolific this year. He just dropped his new album BEEZY which serves as a super quick follow-up to a pair of new projects he released last year. This isn’t the first time that Machine Gun Kelly and Doe Boy have crossed over musically. Way back in 2016, MGK featured on Doe Boy’s single “Gang” proving the pair have a long-lasting creative relationship. Let us know what you think of their new cypher in the comments below.

Read More: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Wedding Remains Halted