Yesterday, Machine Gun Kelly performed at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain. According to HipHopDX, right in the middle of playing a string of his biggest hits he stopped to address his fans in attendance. He spoke to the crowd completely in Spanish thanking them for their love and welcoming him into their country. He then declared that he would pay homage to their language by singing a song with them. The song he picked was Marc Cisco’s “Oy Yoy You,” which was clearly a good choice as the crowd sang along with every word.

Afterwards, Machine Gun Kelly did something he’s used to doing often, taking on haters. “Haters will say I switched genres again,” he captioned a clip he posted of the performance. Once purely a rapper, MGK notoriously took a turn for pop-punk a few years ago and has found massive success with it. Both of his pop-punk albums Tickets To My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. He also scored a top-20 hit alongside blackbear with the song “My Ex’s Best Friend.” The track has since gone 3x platinum.

Another one of Machine Gun Kelly’s “haters,” at least if you ask him, is Jack Harlow. In a recent song, Harlow said that he was the best white rapper since Eminem, a comment MGK clearly took offense to. MGK brought it up with a diss at Harlow in one of his backyard freestyles. He followed that by teaming up with Doe Boy in the next episode of his freestyle series.

Machine Gun Kelly has also beefed with many others. His highly publicized beef with Eminem a few years ago resulted in some major hit diss tracks. Just recently he found himself taking shots at the frontman of 2000’s pop punk band The All-American Rejects. All of that has come alongside his ongoing relationship drama with actress Megan Fox. What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly singing to his fans in Spanish? Let us know in the comment section below.

