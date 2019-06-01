spanish
- ViralDrake's Spanish Vocals On "Gently" Leave TikToker's Madre Less Than ImpressedNot everyone loves it when Drizzy taps into his wide array of accents.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Sings In Spanish And Disses Haters At Festival ShowMachine Gun Kelly flexed his Spanish at a recent show in Spain.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture6ix9ine And Anuel AA Exchange Fighting Words Over Instagram6ix9ine and Anuel AA really went at it, trading heavy blows.By Jake Lyda
- Music6ix9ine Falsely Accused Of "Checking" A Fan In ColombiaTranslating the viral video tells the real story behind the fan interaction.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHilaria Baldwin Shoots Down Accusation That She's Faking Her Spanish HeritageHilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, responds to claims that she is faking her Spanish heritage.By Cole Blake
- NewsKali Uchis Releases Spanish Album "Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios)" Featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, & MoreKali Uchis releases her Spanish-language second album "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)" today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Readying His Spanish, 80s, & Acoustic AlbumsTory Lanez promises that fans will be rewarded for their loyalty, confirming that a "flood" of new music is about to be unleashed. By Mitch Findlay
- TVNetflix Announces Fifth & Final Season Of “Money Heist”The heist is coming to an end. By Madusa S.
- MusicRosalía Says Travis Scott Rapping In Spanish On "TKN" Is "Historic"Rosalía spoke to Zane Lowe via Apple Music about her new collaboration with Travis Scott, "TKN," on which the rapper raps and sings in Spanish.By Lynn S.
- MusicTory Lanez Previews A Spanish Banger That Needs A Melii VerseTory Lanez teases an upcoming collaboration with rising artist Melii.By Rose Lilah
- AnticsLil Pump Returns From Shortest Retirement Of All TimeLil Pump responds to those celebrating his retirement with a hearty and mischevious cry of "SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIKE!" By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTyga & Lil Pump Join Ambjaay For The "Uno" RemixLil Pump raps in Spanish on the track!By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosEmilio Rojas Begs for Communication In New Single "Communicate" With Sizzling VisualsEmilio Rojas is back with a new single and a steamy video clip to go alongside it.By hnhh
- NewsRosalía Takes Another Step Towards Global Stardom On "Aute Cuture"Rosalía brings haute couture to the everyday person on "Aute Couture."By Devin Ch