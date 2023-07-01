Megan Fox riled up a lot of the internet with her latest post on Instagram. The 37-year-old actress went full forest nymph, balancing on a thick tree branch in a barely-there green string bikini. Captioned “The forest is my oldest friend,” the post has garnered over 3.3 million likes in the first 18 hours since Fox posted it. Furthermore, Fox was called a “fairy” by the photographer, Cibelle Levi. The images come a few months after Fox appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. However, as part of her cover model interview, Fox also told the outlet that she had long struggled with body dysmorphia. “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

However, one person who particularly enjoyed the pictures was Machine Gun Kelly, Fox’s long-time fiance. “If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me,” the rapper wrote in the comments. Kelly and Fox have never been secretive about their relationship and attraction to one another. However, after a rough few months, seeing Kelly get horny on main for his wife-to-be again appears to be a positive sign for their relationship.

Kelly Comment Sign Of Relationship Healing?

Of course, as mentioned, things have been a little rough for the celebrity couple. Despite announcing their engagement in January, the couple has been distant since at least March. An “intense” fight at the Super Bowl led to time apart and cryptic social media posts that appeared to accuse MGK of infidelity. This led the rapper to attend his birthday party without Fox, causing speculation of an impending breakup to skyrocket. However, the couple made their first public appearance together since the Super Bowl at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party on May 18. Despite this, they did not walk the red carpet together.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the couple is reportedly in the midst of reconciling. However, the individual did note that “he’s [MGK] totally in the dog house still.” Continuing, they spoke about what the rapper is doing to win his fiancee back. “He’s doing whatever he can to get her back, and she’s making him work for it. It’s still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don’t see this lasting.” The main issue appears to be Fox’s attitude to whatever MGK did to derail the relationship in the first place. “She’s having a hard time trusting him,” the source confided to PEOPLE. However, MGK is persistent. “He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn’t want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands on. It’s a work in progress.”

