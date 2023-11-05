Machine Gun Kelly’s Awkward F1 Interview Gets Him Clowned On Twitter

Social media users are split as to was responsible for the strange interview.

BYCaroline Fisher
Machine Gun Kelly’s Awkward F1 Interview Gets Him Clowned On Twitter

Machine Gun Kelly did a quick interview with Sky News' Martin Brundle at an F1 race recently, and it's gotten social media users talking. MGK seemed to be in a bit of an off mood, resulting in an awkward and confusing interview. While it's possible that the performer was simply having a bad day, Brundle left the interview feeling as though he had certainly been kicked off of MGK's "Christmas card list."

When asked about his career, MGK didn't answer for a moment, instead nodding in agreement. This prompted Brundle to repeat his question. “Oh, my career," Machine Gun Kelly then replied. "I don’t think about my career." He went on to give a vague complimentary explanation of F1 racing. “I think your business is great," he said. "It’s loud, your life is on the line, and that’s exciting... I was in a studio the other week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio. That was nice, yeah.”

Read More: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dress Up As Anime Characters For 2nd Costumes

Martin Brundle Chats With Machine Gun Kelly

MGK later asked Brundle to do an “air piano and air guitar collaboration" with him, which the British sportscaster declined. He refused to take no for an answer, however. The artist continued to demand that Brundle pretend to play keys, leaving the interviewer confused.

When Brundle wouldn't budge, MGK gave the camera a thumbs down before walking off. Social media users are split as to was responsible for the strange interview, while some believe both participants are to blame. Others are simply noting that this was a pretty bizarre crossover.

Social Media Reacts To MGK's Strange F1 Interview

What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly getting clowned online for his awkward interview? Do you think he deserves the roast he's getting, or are social media users overreacting? Who do you think is to blame for the interview going south? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

Read More: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Rock Matching “Kill Bill” Halloween Costumes

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.