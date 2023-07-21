Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly Threw First Punch At Orange County Fair Fight: Video

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly went on a date with Megan Fox to the Orange County Fair, and everything seemed to go quite well. Well, everything except for the fact that he got into a fistfight with some hecklers at the event after the couple got off a ride. While initially outlets couldn’t determine the reason behind this incident, now some new video angles show that MGK might’ve been the first to swing. Moreover, apparently some people said something that must’ve been nasty to him, as right when he returned from the ride, he went right up to them. Once they retaliated against the pop-punk and rap artist, that’s when his security diffused the situation.

Unfortunately, even Megan Fox got caught up in the scuffle, which is always sad to see when she probably didn’t even look at the hecklers. Regardless, whatever happened during this outing, hopefully it’s not something that the couple has to deal with every time they want some time to themselves. In fact, one of the videos shows that Machine Gun Kelly and Fox might’ve even laughed off the incident as they walked away, especially considering they still had a gaggle of fans to answer to there. Between MGK’s rap haters, the pop-punk haters, and people bringing up his history, they must know how to handle these things quite well.

Machine Gun Kelly Fights With Hecklers: Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly made headlines for dissing Jack Harlow, a less physical but even more contentious battle. After a long period of silence, Harlow finally responded on Rap Radar. “How do you take it in? I guess you just f***ing take it,” he explained.

“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and I feel great about what I said, and I feel great about the reaction,” Harlow said. “It just is what it is.” In addition, he clarified that he feels “no reservations about what was said at all,” stating that “talking [his] s**t” is par the course when it comes to hip-hop. Still, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Machine Gun Kelly.

