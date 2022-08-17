mgk megan fox
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Allegedly Speaks On Fair Scuffle, Strangers Flattered Megan FoxMGK reportedly took to Twitter with a message as the hecklers in question explain that they called his partner "beautiful as f**k."
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Allegedly Threw First Punch At Orange County Fair Fight: VideoThe clip is a bit unclear, but maybe MGK isn't the victim in what went down.
- RelationshipsMegan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Wedding "Remains Halted"Megan Fox and MGK are reportedly attempting to reconcile, but progress is slow.
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Go To "SI Swimsuit" Launch Event TogetherIt's the first public event they've gone to since the split rumors began.
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Celebrates Birthday Seemingly Without Megan FoxThe last we heard from the pop culture power couple is that they were "more connected than ever" after a Hawaii trip, but pics from the birthday party suggest otherwise.
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox: Relationship TimelineA look into the relationship between MGK and Megan Fox.
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Deletes Instagram As Machine Gun Kelly Performs During Super Bowl WeekendThe news comes just hours after Megan Fox fueled breakup rumors by deleting all posts with the Cleveland artist.
- SongsMachine Gun Kelly Drops New Single "Taurus"Machine Gun Kelly shares his new single, "Taurus."
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox "Doing Just Fine" Despite Breakup RumorsThe latest reports claim that the stars just have incredibly busy schedules.